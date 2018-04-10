By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have wide opportunities for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, agricultural, medical, energy and other spheres, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said on April 9.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Ouch Borith, Secretary of State for Cambodia’s Foreign and International Cooperation Ministry, within the political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

Having welcomed the delegation of Cambodia, Khalafov expressed hope that the visit will be useful for strengthening the political dialogue and expanding business ties between the two countries, and will create the necessary ground for further expansion of cooperation in various fields. He stressed the importance of developing a contractual and legal framework for relations.

The deputy FM informed Borith about large-scale transport and energy projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, and added that the North-South and East-West transport routes create favorable opportunities for the Asian countries to enter the European market.

Talking about Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan and the fact that 20 percent of the country is under Armenian occupation, Khalafov said that the conflict is still a serious threat to peace, stability and comprehensive development of the region.

He thanked the Cambodian side for supporting Azerbaijan’s just position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed the hope that this position of Cambodia will be permanent.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

Borith, in turn, said that Cambodia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres. The secretary of state noted that his country supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Noting that the exchange of visits by high-ranking government officials is important for the development of bilateral relations, the Cambodian diplomat stressed the need to continue the political dialogue between the two countries.

He added that Cambodia is interested in further development of cooperation between the countries’ parliaments. Borith also thanked Azerbaijan for the opportunities created for the education of Cambodian students in Azerbaijan in Soviet times and mentioned that Cambodia intends to continue the cooperation in the field of education.

Noting that Azerbaijan has rich experience in the field of energy and has highly qualified specialists, the Cambodian diplomat stressed the importance of implementing various exchange programs between the two countries in this direction.

The meeting also discussed the Azerbaijan-Cambodia cooperation within international organizations, the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission for the development of trade and economic relations, as well as the holding of political consultations on a long-term basis.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia have increased in recent times. Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral consultations between the countries was signed in 2014 -- the year which marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

