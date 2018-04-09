Trend:

This year, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has conducted large-scale military exercises, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2018 and future tasks, on April 9.

"These exercises once again demonstrated our strength, frightened our enemy. We know that for a few days they were in panic and waited impatiently for the end of these exercises. That is, it is a reality, it is true. The military factor plays an important role in a fair settlement of the conflict, and we will further strengthen our military potential," Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev further spoke about the importance of the regional projects.

"In parallel, almost all our regional steps and initiatives are aimed to ensure the interests of our country, development of the Azerbaijani economy, as well as to isolate the occupant country. All these factors have already been combined and are yielding benefit," he said.