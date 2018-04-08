By Trend:

The Azerbaijani embassy in Germany, in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of the country, is checking the presence of citizens among the people who suffered as a result of the attack in Germany’s Munster, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend.

He noted that additional information will be provided if any.

As the compatriot living in Munster told Trend, there are no Azerbaijanis among the victims as a result of the attack in the cafe in Munster.

"The attack was committed by a mentally ill German," the he said, noting that the cafe is visited mainly by the rich.

A man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a popular restaurant in the old city center of Muenster in western Germany on Saturday, killing at least two of them before shooting himself dead, 20 injured, and six of those seriously injured.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz