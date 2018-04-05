By Trend

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar Gargash on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message April 5.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations with the Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, which have historically been connected with religious and cultural roots, and to the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Gargash, for his part, noted that he was pleased with his visit to Azerbaijan and the rapid development of Azerbaijan and Baku gave him great impressions.

He said he was pleased to see Azerbaijan's dynamic development, adding that there are favorable opportunities for further development of cooperation between the countries in economic, trade, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres.

Gargash noted that he was received by President Ilham Aliyev and the meeting was very fruitful and many aspects of bilateral relations were discussed.

The guest also thanked Azerbaijan for the High-Level Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully chair the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022.

Mammadyarov noted that high-level reciprocal visits play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries.

He praised the fair position of the UAE over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and also noted that he highly appreciates the high level of multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

