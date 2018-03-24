By Trend:

To monitor the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, 55,887 local observers have registered, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov announced about this at a meeting of the CEC March 24.

He added that 969 local observers have passed registration at the Central Election Commission to monitor the presidential election.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11. 312 international observers will monitor the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz