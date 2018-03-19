By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election.

"I congratulate you heartily on the convincing victory in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation.

This victory testifies to your high political authority and active support of your course aimed at ensuring stability, law and order in the country, implementing large-scale reforms, implementing long-term social programs that contribute to the welfare of the people.

I am convinced that our joint efforts to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to contribute to the interests of our peoples and countries, to ensuring peace, security and progress in the region.

I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health, happiness and success in your state activities”, President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

---

