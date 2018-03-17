By Trend

Eight candidates will compete at the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held April 11, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a message March 17.

First of all, the issue of registering the candidacy of Sardar Mammadov, nominated by the Azerbaijan Democratic Party, was considered.

Secretary of the CEC Arifa Mukhtarova said that there are all grounds for registration of Mammadov’s candidacy.

The commission put Mammadov’s candidacy to vote and approved his candidacy.

Then, the issue of registering self-nominee Tural Abbasli was considered. The secretary of the CEC said that there are no grounds for registering Abbasli’s candidacy.

The commission put Abbasli’s candidacy to vote and it was decided to decline his candidacy.

Also, registration of the candidacy of Ali Aliyev, nominated by Azerbaijan’s Citizen and Development Party, was considered. Mukhtarova noted that there are grounds for refusing to register Ali Aliyev’s candidacy.

His candidacy was put to the vote and it was decided to decline his candidacy as well.

The registration of the presidential candidates was finished.

Thus, 8 candidates - Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Sardar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party – will be competing at the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz