By Trend

Azerbaijan will hold fair and democratic presidential election, once again affirming its commitment to the principles of equality and the rule of law, Fernando Armindo Lugo Mendez, former President of Paraguay, told Trend March 17.

“Azerbaijan already is a model for the development of a democratic society,” he said. “The country has achieved much in this respect, and I have no doubt that the principles of democracy in Azerbaijan will be further strengthened. The upcoming presidential election will prove it.”

He noted that Paraguay will also hold election in April 2018, and expressed hope for the successful holding of election in all friendly countries.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz