By Trend

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded with the gold medal of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for merits in the development of education and culture.

The award was presented within the framework of the VI Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies" in Baku on March 15.

Mehriban Aliyeva, addressing the event, expressed her gratitude for receiving this top award.

