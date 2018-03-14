By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Baku and Astana on Wednesday at the head of a political delegation, FM spokesman Bahram Qasemi said late Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Zarif will first visit Baku to take part in the quadripartite summit of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.



Afterwards, Zarif will leave Baku for Astana to attend the trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Kazakh capital of Astana.

---

