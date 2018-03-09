By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku on March 10.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning.

Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-10˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

In regions of Azerbaijan, ecologists predict an intermittent rainfall. Snow will fall in mountainous area. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

The meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on March 10-11 March 11 are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

