Changeable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku on March 10.
Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning.
Strong north-west wind will blow.
The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-10˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.
In regions of Azerbaijan, ecologists predict an intermittent rainfall. Snow will fall in mountainous area. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.
The temperature will be +2-6˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.
The meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on March 10-11 March 11 are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.
