By Trend
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No 80 in Narimanov, Baku, after renovation, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
The First VP viewed the conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten.
The kindergarten was built in 1963. There are 150 children aged from 1.5 to 6 in 8 groups, including Azerbaijani language, Russian language and English language groups.
