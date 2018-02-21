By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed to strengthen the social protection for persons awarded the title of Azerbaijan’s National Hero and to amend the Decree on Establishing Presidential Pension for Persons Awarded the Title of Azerbaijan’s National Hero, dated July 14, 2005.

According to the decree, starting from March 1, 2018, the monthly amount of the presidential pension for each person awarded the title of the National Hero of Azerbaijan will be 1,500 manats.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz