Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in the framework of the Munich Security Conference has met with European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Khan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend Feb. 17.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the political, economic, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

Recalling the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Brussels in February 2017, the minister stressed its particular importance in terms of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan welcomes support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on the basis of common principles within the borders recognized at the international level by the member countries of the Eastern Partnership of the European Union.

The Foreign Minister also spoke about the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

During the talks, importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the East-West transport corridor in the framework of cooperation in the field of transport and connectivity was emphasized.

Elmar Mammadyarov, informing about the negotiation process on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said that in order to change the status quo and achieve progress in the settlement of the conflict, the Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the occupied territories in accordance with the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

