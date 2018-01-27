By Trend

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM plays an important role as a regional cooperation format for countries sharing an experience in protracted conflicts.

The EU mission to the OSCE announced this in a statement in response to George Tsereteli, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, at the OSCE Permanent Council Meeting in Vienna.

Reminding Tsereteli's visit to the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi in December 2017, the mission welcomed the attention dedicated to the resolution of protracted conflicts.

"In addition to being OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s partner organization, GUAM plays an important role as a regional cooperation format between countries that share the experience of an ongoing or protracted conflict," the mission said.

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM was established on May 23, 2006, at the first summit of GUAM in Kyiv. Cooperation between Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova started with the GUAM consultative forum, established on Oct. 10, 1997 in Strasbourg.

---

