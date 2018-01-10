By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 11.

Weak fog is predicted in some places in the morning.

North-west wind will be followed south-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +1-3˚C at night, +6-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +6-8˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 772 mm Hg above normal to 764, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

As of country's regions, the weather will be mostly dry while snow is predicted in some mountainous areas and foothills. Fog is predicted in some places in the evening.

West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1+4˚C at night, +5-10˚C in daytime, +5-10˚C in mountains at night, 0-5 degrees of frost in daytime.

---

