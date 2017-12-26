By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the amount of the living wage for 2018.

According to the decree, the living wage is set at 173 manats for 2018.

The amount will be 183 manats for the working age population, 144 manats for pensioners, and 154 manats for children.

This year, the living wage is 155 manats - 164.5 manats for the working age population, 130.2 manats for pensioners, and 136.6 manats for children.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Dec. 26)

