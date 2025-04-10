UN General Assembly and Security Council circulate Western Azerbaijan appeal on refugee women

10 April 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The appeal adopted during the international online conference on “Refugees and Women,” held on March 1, 2025, has been officially circulated by both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Women's Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the event aimed to spotlight the ethnic cleansing faced by Azerbaijani women expelled from Armenia and the human rights violations stemming from their continued displacement. The conference, held ahead of International Women’s Day, brought attention to the right of return for Azerbaijani women forcibly displaced from their native lands in Armenia.

The distribution of the appeal as an official UN document marks a significant milestone in increasing international awareness of the humanitarian and legal concerns surrounding the issue of West Azerbaijan.

The Western Azerbaijan Community emphasized that it will continue its advocacy for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, while urging global institutions to address the humanitarian dimension of this long-standing injustice.