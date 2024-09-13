Lukashenko blames Armenian leadership for Garabagh events

13 September 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has attributed the recent developments in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region to the Armenian leadership, Azernews reports, citing Gazeta.ru.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of various nationalities living in Belarus, Lukashenko criticized the Armenian authorities for their handling of the situation.

"And what happened in Garabagh is the fault of the Armenian leadership alone. I warned them personally: give them [Azerbaijan] these territories. Moreover, they admitted that these are 'not our territories.' Yes, these are not our lands, these are Azerbaijani ones. But we [Armenia] will not give them up – we will fight," Lukashenko said.

He recalled urging a peaceful resolution between Yerevan and Baku. "I asked Putin, and we both appealed to [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: 'Solve this problem!' But Pashinyan responded, 'No, we will fight,'" Lukashenko recounted.

"Well, you fought. And now, why be offended by Russia or us? You yourself recognized Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory," Lukashenko added.

