Azerbaijan's State Committee hears appeals of former internally displaced persons [PHOTOS]

2 July 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On July 2, Rovshan Rzayev, the chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, held another reception for citizens, Azernews reports.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale measures were implemented to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons and increase their employment. It was noted that First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva paid special attention and care to people suffering from the war, including internally displaced persons.

The former IDPs, who were received individually by the chairman of the committee, expressed their confidence that they would soon return to their homeland. The appeals of the citizens participating in the reception were mainly related to the improvement of housing and living conditions, communal services, status, single monthly allowance, employment, return to the territories freed from occupation, and other issues.

Citizens were told that their appeals and issues raised would be investigated and resolved in accordance with the law.

