Armenia breaches agreement reached on return of stranded servicemen

29 February 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia has opened a criminal case against Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army who got lost in adverse weather conditions while moving between service positions in the Lachin region in the morning of February 28, Azernews reports, citing the IC of Armenia.

It is reported that he is charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia - illegal border crossing, carrying weapons, etc.

Such incidents on the undemarcated border, where there is no control strip, barbed wire, or even border posts, happen from time to time, especially in winter, under unfavourable weather conditions and limited visibility.



In such cases, Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an agreement: soldiers who, due to unfavourable weather conditions, get lost and accidentally stray into foreign territory are returned to the opposite side. But Armenia is once again playing a cheap show.

First, it is reported about the "penetration" of two servicemen. Then it is reported that one of them was "neutralised" and the other is allegedly being sought. The National Security Service of Armenia initiates a criminal case. And all this adds up to one picture: Armenia is not going to fulfil the agreement reached on the return of the stranded servicemen. And very serious conclusions follow from this.



Any agreement is a two-way street. And it cannot be that one side fulfils it and the other does not. Therefore, if Armenia does not fulfil its obligations, Azerbaijan should take similar steps. Moreover, by violating the agreement on the return of the servicemen, Armenia once again demonstrates its lack of commitment. Yerevan continues its provocative tactics and does not fulfil its commitments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz