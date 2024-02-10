Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission may hold meeting soon

10 February 2024 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Latif

A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission may be held in the near future, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy PM of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

"There is still no agreement on the time of the next meeting, but I think we will organize it soon," he said.

It is worth noting that the last meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission was held on January 31. The meeting took place between the delegations headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. This was the 6th meeting.

---

