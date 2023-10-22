France eyeing Armenia's airspace: possible conflict of proxy forces in Caucasus - opinion

22 October 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

"Tomorrow we will formalize Armenia's purchase of a certain number of weapons from French manufacturers, in particular, by signing an agreement that will allow Armenia to ensure airspace protection," this was said by French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

It should be recalled that Minister Lecornu stated last week that the issue of arms sales to Armenia is one of the main issues on France's agenda. He noted that France will always keep this issue on the agenda and Armenia will be equipped with sufficient weapons.

The question arises, what is France's interest in re-arming Armenia, which has just come out of the war defeated?

On the other hand, France's decision to arm Armenia after successful anti-terrorist measures on September 20 reveals some dubious points. First of all, until September 20, Armenian terrorist groups in Garabagh constantly maintained the pace of the conflict in Garabagh. In addition, continuous provocations constantly resulted in losses on the part of Azerbaijan and had a negative impact on the rapid continuation of economic and infrastructure projects in Garabagh. It seems that the separatist forces that were disarmed and removed from Garabagh did not satisfy some Western circles, including France. For this reason, the official Paris has planned to discuss the issue of arms sales on Monday (October 23, 2023) in order to return the mood of a new conflict to the region.

France does not intend to give up the Caucasus, it even seems that official Paris intends to interfere in the air borders of Armenia. But one issue remains interesting. If we take into account that the air defense and airspace of Armenia are mainly controlled by Russia, then the question arises: how will France go ahead with this issue?

Probably, France has calculated this issue in advance and taken into account all probabilities. Otherwise, the conflict of proxy forces in the South Caucasus may go beyond its locality - or in the worst case, it is not desirable to see Armenia as Ukraine.

