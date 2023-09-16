Armenian minority living in Garabagh freely crosses Lachin border checkpoint

16 September 2023 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan's Garabagh freely crossed the Lachin State Border checkpoint, Azernews reports.

Accompanied by the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), free passage of persons of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus was once again ensured.

On the direction of Khankendi-Gorus seven ICRC vehicles passed through the checkpoint today.

A total of 15 people were inside these vehicles, including ICRC members, drivers, escorts, a medical worker and patients. The number of patients was reported to be 8. After checking their documents, they were allowed to move freely through the checkpoint.

Recall that all conditions have been created for comfortable passage of persons of Armenian origin through the checkpoint. This once again proves that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia.

