Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan Army positions in Gadabay direction

15 September 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian armed forces continue provocations against the Azerbaijani Army by disrupting the ceasefire.

On September 15, starting from 21:15 to 22:05 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

