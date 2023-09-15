Army prevents another provocation of illegal Armenian armed groups

15 September 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On September 14, at 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chambarak region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zamanli settlement of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

Moreover, from 19:05 to 19:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz