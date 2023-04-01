Footage Azerbaijani army positions in territories recently taken under control published [VIDEO]

1 April 2023 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

A video footage of the Azerbaijani army positions recently taken under control in the territories at the border zone of the Lachin district have been published on social media, Azernews reports.

It is of note that in connection with the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several high ground, main and auxiliary roads, as well as large areas along the border between Jagazur and Zabukh villages of Lachin district were taken under the control of the Azerbaijan Army units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz