By Trend

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history of Azerbaijan - the Khojaly genocide, the population is visiting the 'Mother's Cry' monument erected in the Khatai district of Baku on February 26, Trend reports.

As a result of the great victory following the 44-day Second Karabakh War and the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation, the blood of martyrs and victims of the Khojaly genocide was avenged.

The ceremony, the purpose of which is to honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and to bring this monstrous crime against humanity committed by the Armenian fascists to the international community, shows that the Azerbaijani people will never forget this tragedy.

Armenian Armed Forces, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attacking the city of Khojaly, brutally exterminated the civilian population of Azerbaijan. 613 residents of the city, including 63 children and 106 women, were killed with particular cruelty.

As a result of the genocide, 8 families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of them. The fate of 197 persons out of the 1,275 hostages is still unknown.

