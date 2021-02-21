By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenian armed forces fired 30,000 shells and 227 missiles at civilian compounds in the Azerbaijan regions and cities during the war between September 27 and November 10, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has reported.

Armenian armed forces also caused serious damage to the property of a large number of civilians as well as destroyed apartment buildings and non-residential areas. From September 27 to November 10, some 93 people including 12 minors and 27 women died as a result of the shelling of civilians by enemy forces. 407 people, including 50 minors and 101 women, received injuries of varying degrees of severity, the report added.

The Prosecutor-General's Office detailed Armenia’s other military crimes against Azerbaijani army and civilians.

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed on September 27 after Armenia firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. Azerbaijan responded by launching a counter-offensive operation along the line of contact of the troops.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

