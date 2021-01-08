By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has strongly condemned an Armenian spokesman's attempt to justify illegal visits of Armenian officials to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"The attempt of the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to justify the illegal visits of Armenian officials to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the assertion that this does not contradict the obligations of the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, demonstrates that Armenian officials, unfortunately, like 30 years ago, still create illusions for themselves and do not draw conclusions from the new reality that exists in the region," Abdullayeva said.

She made the remark in reaction to the comment by a representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry to justify Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian's recent visit to Nagorno-Karabakh in contradiction to the peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020.

"This means that the Armenian leadership is not thinking about the people living in Karabakh, future coexistence in peace and security, prosperity, but about their retroactive, narrow political interests. The consequences of such a policy for Armenia are obvious," Abdullayeva said.

As part of his visit, Ayvazian met representatives of the self-styled entity in the region and signed some "documents".

On January 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev slammed Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian for his recent visit to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"These visits should be stopped. We warn that if such provocative steps are taken, Armenia will regret even more," President Ilham Aliyev said in an online meeting on the results of 2020.

