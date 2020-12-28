By Vafa Ismayilova

Some 200 billboards informing about the Karabakh war have been installed in a number of public places in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, Azertag reported on December 28.

Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora funded that the project that was initiated by the Azerbaijani diaspora organization operating in Norway. The project is aimed at informing the Norwegian public about the Karabakh realities and drawing attention to the developments that took place during the six-week war with Armenia.

There are three points on the billboards: We can work actively together to build a secure future for Azerbaijan in Karabakh; we can make efforts together to observe and respect the November 10 peace agreement; we can carry out together a demining project as part of a humanitarian campaign in Azerbaijan.

Billboards also call for the international community to pay attention to war crimes that Armenia committed against Azerbaijanis. Some of the photos used on the billboards had been taken by world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

On December 27, at a meeting held on videoconference format, the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis discussed among other issues arranging photo exhibitions reflecting Armenian vandalism on the liberated territories and organizing trips to the Azerbaijani ancestral lands for young Azerbaijanis.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

