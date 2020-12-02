By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have discussed the latest regional situation.

"The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. The importance of implementing the issues envisaged in the joint statement dated November 10, as well as the significance of this agreement in terms of ensuring peace, prosperity and security in the region were emphasized," the ministry reported on its official website.

The sides also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

