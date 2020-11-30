By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that relevant activities on the provision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are being held in accordance with the protocol signed between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"The military personnel, auto and special vehicles, as well as other logistic support assets, arrived in our country from Russia by rail on November 28 and passed border and customs control as required. The cargo intended for the peacekeepers was delivered to Barda through the Yalama-Baku-Yevlakh-Barda railway route on November 29.

The cargo unloaded from the rail wagons were delivered to their destination point by auto transport escorted by the military police of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry through the Barda-Agdam-Khankendi route as planned previously," the ministry reported.

The ministry added that the personnel and cargo was part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 servicemen, appropriate amount of military equipment, auto and special vehicles as mentioned in the trilateral statement.

The trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10 ended the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

