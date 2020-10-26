By Trend

The valiant Azerbaijani army is heroically fighting for the liberation of their native lands from the Armenian occupation, inflicting crushing blows on Armenia armed forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In the video footage presented by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army says that the army is on its way to Shusha.

“Our way to Shusha! InshAllah, we will hoist our three-color flag in Shusha! Glory to the Azerbaijani army, glory to the Commander-in-Chief! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” said the servicemen.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz