By Trend

The valiant Azerbaijani army is heroically fighting for the liberation of their native lands from the Armenian occupation, inflicts crushing blows on the enemy, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In the video footage presented by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the servicemen say that the Azerbaijani flag will soon fly in all the occupied lands of the country.

--

