The leadership of Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

As a result of intensive shelling from heavy artillery of densely populated territories of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia, 19 people have died, 55 people were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces continue to intensively shoot at regional centers and villages, civilian infrastructure, hospitals, medical centers, schools, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state structures and economic territories.

As a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure by the armed forces of the occupying country, 175 houses and 41 civilian objects were seriously damaged, vehicles belonging to civilians became unusable, and a large number of small and large horned livestock died.

Currently, employees of the prosecutor's office are carrying out all possible investigative measures in combat conditions.

Within the framework of international law, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures to prosecute the military servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed these and similar crimes.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

