After the explosion in Beirut on August 4, the Armenian government, continuing its aggressive policy and violating the international law, is resettling the Lebanese Armenians to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which has been under Armenia’s occupation for more than 30 years, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Shamil Ayrim told Trend on Sept. 12.

“After coming to power, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a very dangerous game,” Ayrim, who is also the head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, added. “Firstly, Pashinyan settles Karabakh and the territories of seven adjacent districts with Armenians from such countries as Lebanon. Secondly, he uses them as mercenaries, and thirdly, cooperates with such terrorist organizations as Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). "

The member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly stressed that Armenia is trying to increase the population through ethnic Armenians, resettling them from abroad.

“The goal is to consolidate the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and Armenia's occupation policy,” Ayrim said. “If the Armenian authorities thought about people, they would join such projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.”

“I do not think that anyone will stop those who are resettling after the recent explosion in Lebanon because there are big problems in Lebanon, just as in Syria,” member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said. “International organizations must take action. The UN must urgently stop the resettlement of the Lebanese Armenians to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, force Armenia to comply with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

