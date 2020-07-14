By Trend

Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down and its artillery mount together with the combat crew was also destroyed, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"UAV belonging to the Armenian armed forces and the combat crew of the artillery mount were destroyed by targeted fire of Azerbaijani armed forces," the ministry said.

Commenting on the information in the Armenian media that the shot down UAV allegedly belongs to the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense officially stated that this is false information, it does not reflect the reality and it is a fabrication of the Armenian Defense Ministry's representative.

"UAVs belonging to Azerbaijani army are in full force in the ranks and there are no losses," the ministry.

