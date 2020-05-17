By Akbar Mammadov

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Azerbaijan has experienced Armenian terrorism and fascism first hand and therefore is not surprised by the newly-revealed US Congressional document exposing Armenian Dashnak organization’s links to terrorism and fascism.

Abdullayeva made the remarks to local media, while commenting on the document found in the archives of the US Congress as a result of the investigation of the consulate of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and revealing the fascist nature of the Armenian Dashnaks.

“Unfortunately, we are well aware of the terrorist nature of the Armenians. Azerbaijan has experienced the bitterness of Armenian terror since the beginning of the 20th century”, Abdullayeva said.

“The numerous terrorist acts committed in Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, the brutal murder of 613 civilians during the night in Khojaly in 1992, the ongoing attempts by the adversary's armed forces to attack Azerbaijani civilians - all these are bloody terrorist acts committed by Armenians,” the spokeswoman said.

Abdullayeva highlighted the fact that “the basis of the occupation policy of Armenia is terrorism.”

“I would like to emphasize that the end of all this is nothing but self-destruction,” she noted.

It should be noted that on May 14, Azerbaijan's Consulate in Los Angeles shared with the local media a document it found in the archives of the US Congress dating to 1945 and exposing Armenian Dashnaks’ sympathies for Hitler and Holocaust. The US government's document described terrorism as Dashnaks' "main political tool" and also quoted Dashnaks justifying the killing of Jews.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz