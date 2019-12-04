By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia is responsible for occupying Azerbaijani lands and exercising control over these territories, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on December 2.

She noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, his meetings with the so-called "representatives" of the illegal regime created in occupied territories testify to the fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is under Armenia’s control.

She considers Pashinyan’s steps, who recently claimed that Armenia allegedly could not make decisions on behalf of Nagorno-Karabakh and that the occupied region must be a party to the conflict, confirmed that in fact, Armenia is a direct participant in the negotiations on the conflict settlement.

"So Pashinyan, whose son is in military service in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, who personally gets acquainted with the current situation by visiting the armed forces of Armenia in our occupied territories, who makes plans by meeting with representatives of the illegal regime, must stop with the excuses and directly participate in the decision-making at the negotiating table," Abdullayeva stated.

Armenia has been trying to make Nagorno-Karabakh a party to the negotiations process with Azerbaijan. This is a position frequently repeated by Nikol Pashinyan. However, under the international law and in line with Baku’s official position, only Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which along with surrounding Azerbaijani territories was occupied by Armenian armed forces during the war in the 1990s.

Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karbakh population have been expelled from their homes as a result of occupation by Armenia that has been ignoring the four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

