By Trend

Another year has passed since the occupation of Karabakh and its pearl – Shusha. The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and the Shusha District Executive Authority organized a joint event Sorrow, devoted to the Days of occupation of Kalbajar, Lachin and Shusha regions. At the event the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater staged the musical and literary composition Sorrow, dedicated to the victims tragically expelled from their homeland during the occupation of Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

---

