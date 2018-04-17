By Rashid Shirinov

The visits of the representatives of the separatist regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to France and the U.S. hinder the negotiation process on the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The remarks were made by OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Vice-President Azay Guliyev during the Bureau Meeting of the organization in Copenhagen on April 16.

The representatives of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands have recently paid illegal visits to the U.S. and France, where they held meetings in the U.S. Congress, French Senate and the National Assembly.

Guliyev noted that the systematic nature of such visits by representatives of the separatist regime is contrary to the development of Azerbaijan’s friendly relations and cooperation with the U.S. and France.

“Most importantly, this is incompatible with the mandate of these countries as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” Guliyev added. “Organization of such visits hinders the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, promotes separatism and occupation.”

He stressed that separatists should be treated in accordance with international law and the basic principles of the rule of law.

“In this regard, any manifestation of double standards is unacceptable. The relevant authorities of the U.S. and France should stop the process of issuing visas the agents of the separatist regime and the process of organizing their visits to these countries,” OSCE PA vice-president noted.

He further urged France and the U.S. to take the necessary measures taking into account their important role of mediators and co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

