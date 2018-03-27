By Trend

Luxembourg and the entire European Union support the initiatives of the OSCE Minsk Group сo-сhairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said at a press conference following a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, the Armenian media reported.

He added that the day will come when the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be found within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

