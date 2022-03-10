By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 1,200 doses of the TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to Azerbaijan, the Baku Health Center's executive director Asiman Hasanov has said.

The executive director stated that the third phase of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine is already underway in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the Baku Health Center and Turkey's Health Ministry signed a protocol on the start of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine.

Some 300 volunteers aged 18 to 65 who don't have acute diseases and have not recently been infected with COVID-19 will be pre-selected to participate in the Phase III clinical trials of Turkey's Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that no side effects of the vaccine have been identified and it has the same effect as other approved vaccines.

Along with Azerbaijan, the TURKOVAC vaccine will be tested in Hungary, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Argentina.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first detected on January 10 in Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz