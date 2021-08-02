By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 431 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 2.

Some 139 patients have recovered and 3 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 344,951 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 333,267 patients have recovered, 5,030 people have died. Currently, 6,654 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,238 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,049,978 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,041,622 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,924,126 citizens, and the second one to 2,117,496 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 844 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

