Vaccination from COVID-19 has begun in Azerbaijan in parallel with the leading countries thanks to the efforts of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev said at a press conference on January 18, Trend reports.

According to Shiraliyev, the opinion of the vaccination specialists was studied, and based on it the conclusion was made that the vaccine used in Azerbaijan is the best one.

He also noted that the same vaccine is used in Turkey.

"The vaccinated persons can also contract the disease, but in a mild form. The vaccination has already begun. The vaccine has been tested in several countries and is absolutely safe. By the instructions of Azerbaijan’s president, its safety has been checked out," added the minister.

