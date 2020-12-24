By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,850 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 24.

Some 4,226 patients have recovered and 40 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 210,061 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 155,886 patients have recovered, 2,380 people have died. Currently, 51,795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,034 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,115,991 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

