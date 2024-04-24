Azerbaijani top FM exchanges ideas with a number of people in Czech Republic

24 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the official visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to the Czech Republic, in the round table meeting moderated by the national security adviser of this country Tomas Pojar, the former ambassador of Turkiye to the Czech Republic Egemen Bağış and the first counselor of the embassy Banu Malaman, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Prague Adish Mammadov and other guests exchanged views, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish embassy in the Czech Republic.

Bağış conveyed the greetings of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fida to C. Bayramova. Taking the floor at the meeting, he once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Garabagh victory within the framework of the slogan "one nation, two states" and emphasized Turkiye's support to Azerbaijan.

