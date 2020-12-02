By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,942 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 2.

Some 2,265 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 129,544 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 79,162 patients have recovered, 1,470 people have died. Currently, 48,912 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,411 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,763,609 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

