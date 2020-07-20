By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 369 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 20.

Some 523 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died.

So far, 27,890 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 19,490 patients have recovered, 363 people have died. Currently, 8,037 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,817 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 634,698 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz